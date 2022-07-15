2022 Colorado ZR2 with a 750 hp Supercharged L83 V8

The 2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 is offered with a 3.6 L LGZ V6 or a 2.8 L Duramax (LWN) turbodiesel inline-four. If you are interested in a little bit more horsepower than Specialty Vehicle Engineering has a solution. In the engine bay they swap a supercharged 5.3 L LSx V8 producing 750 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a blueprinted L83 (EcoTec3) aluminum block, forged steel 1538MV crank, forged H-beam rods, forged aluminum pistons, ported L83 heads, and centrifugal supercharger with a water-to-air intercooler. An 8L90E eight-speed automatic transmission and heavy-duty transfer case sends power to front and rear wheels through upgraded driveshafts. The truck rides on BDS 4-inch lift with six-piston front brakes and 18×8-inch wheels with Nitto Recon Grappler tires.

Source: Specialty Vehicle Engineering and SVE FB page