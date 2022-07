This 1980 Triumph TR7 is for sale on Craigslist located in Piedmont, South Carolina. The car’s factory inline-four and transmission has given way to a 3.4 L and T5 five-speed manual transmission from a 1994 Camaro. Inside you find a custom interior with a Nardi steering wheel and 1994 Camaro gauge cluster. The exterior features a custom metallic blue paint with silver stripe and a set of MG ZR wheels. The car is .

Source: Craigslist via DailyTurismo