1985 Land Cruiser with a Cummins R2.8

This 1985 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ70 was built by Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers (PRLC) in Austin, Colorado. The SUV is powered by a 2.8 L Cummins R2.8 turbodiesel inline-four. These motors produce around 161 hp (120 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque with factory specs. A Toyota H55F five-speed manual transmission sends power to a Toyota split-case transfer case to ARB air locking differentials in front and rear. The SUV rides on an Old Man Emu 2.5-inch suspension with an ARB front bumper and PRLC custom rear bumper. The interior features leather upholstery with a custom dash and center console.

Source: Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers