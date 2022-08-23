VW Type 3 with a Mid-Engine 1.8T

Graham Fairhead of Misfit Racing built and races a Volkswagen Type 3. VeeDubRacing reports the car is powered by a turbocharged 1.8 L 20v inline-four from a Golf Mk4 and an Audi A4 transmission. The motor features forged rods, custom manifold, upgraded injectors, Max Speeding turbocharger, and Emerald ECU. It produces 380 horsepower on 24 psi of boost. Graham’s best quarter-mile is a 11.05 sec at 131 mph. Read more about the car’s history at Stance Auto.

Source: Misfit Racing FB page and VeeDubRacing