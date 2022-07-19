BMW 220d with a tri-turbo diesel inline-six

Gary Martins built his “M250d xDrive” at his company Grease Monkey Motor Garage in Centurion, South Africa. Gary started with a BMW 220d (F22) and removed the factory 2.0 L turbodiesel inline-four and drivetrain. Under the carbon fiber hood he installed a triple-turbocharged 3.0 L N57S diesel inline-six from a BMW X5 M50d. Gary also added a water/methanol injection system and nitrous system. DoubleApex reports the motor produces 560+ hp (435 kW) and 1000+ Nm of torque. The car competed with a RWD drivetrain last year before Gary swapped to an xDrive AWD drivetrain. The tremendous power is offset by BMW M5 F10 front brakes and M4 rear brakes.

Listen to Gary explain the car in 2021 when it was rear-wheel drive.

Source: Grease Monkey Motor Garage FB page and Cars.co.za