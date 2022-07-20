1981 Porsche 911 with a LS1 V8

This 1981 Porsche 911 SC is for sale on Hemmmings. The car has seen a lot of modifications over its life. The flat-six has given way to a 5.7 L LS1 V8 using a Renegade Hybrids swap kit. The V8’s 410 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque is sent through a Porsche 915 five-speed manual transaxle to the rear wheels. The suspension features Bilstein shocks with 20 mm sway bars, 993 calipers with 930 rotors in front, and 930 disc brakes in rear. The most obvious modifications are on the body. To make it look like a 935 K3 race car, they installed a 930 steel slant nose, 993 Turbo front bumper, 930 S front spoiler, and 935 K3 rear fenders.

Source: Hemmmings via TopSpeed