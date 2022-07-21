Chevy C10 with a 664 hp Supercharged LSx V8

Gordon Kelley’s 1980 Chevy C10 is powered by a 6.2 L L92 V8 from a 2008 Cadillac Escalade with a LSA supercharger. The motor also features a Frankenstein ported 823 heads, custom ground camshaft, 102 mm throttle body, Speed Engineering longtube headers, and Davies water pump. Behind the V8 sits a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with a Jake’s Performance Stage 2 kit, billet input shaft, and Circle D Pro Series billet converter. The rest of the drivetrain consists of a factory 12-bolt rear end with a Detroit Truetrac differential. The truck was sent to Matt Happel at Sloppy Mechanics for a dyno tune. While there the supercharged V8 made 664 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque.

Source: Sloppy Mechanics