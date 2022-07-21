Jeep Trackhawk with a 1200 hp Supercharged Hellephant V8

Tommy Peters and his company SRT Autoworks is responsible for creating the world’s only “Hellehawk“. The unique project starts with a Jeep SRT Trackhawk to which they swapped a supercharged 426 ci Hellephant V8. These engines are good for 1,000 hp but that wasn’t enough for Tommy. So the engine received their “Exotic Killer E85 Package” which includes a SRT Autoworks custom Griptec upper pulley, ID1700 fuel injectors, Kooks long tube headers, and Meisterschaft exhaust. On a custom tune by Barth Tuning it makes 1200 hp on E85 fuel. The SUV retains the AWD drivetrain.

Source: SRT Autoworks FB page and @hellehawk