For Sale: Fiat X1/9 with a Honda K20

  • X1/9

1978 Fiat X1-9 with a Honda K20 inline-four

This 1978 Fiat X1/9 is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Ephrata, Washington. The car is powered by a 2.0 L Honda K20A2 inline-four installed by Midwest Bayless Italian Auto in Ohio. The motor is paired with a Acura six-speed manual transmission and Wavetrac limited-slip differential. The car rides on a set of Rota 15-inch wheels with Toyo Extensa HP II 195/45 tires covering disc brakes front and back. The interior features brown vinyl seats, Momo steering wheel, aftermarket gauges, and Tilton 600-series pedal box.

Source: Bring a Trailer

