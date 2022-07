David Hoff has owned his 1970 Dodge Coronet called “Super Beeter” for five years. During that time he’s raced it at the track and autocross. It is powered by a 440 ci Dodge V8 from a RV with a stock camshaft. Behind it sits a T56 six-speed manual transmission sending power to a 8.75-inch rear end rebuilt by GearFX. It features an Eaton Truetrac limited-slip differential and 3.91 gears.

Source: GearFX Driveline