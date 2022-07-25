For Sale: 1980 Mazda RX-7 with a Ford V8

This 1980 Mazda RX-7 is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Stony Brook, New York. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Ford V8 featuring FLOTEK heads, Comp roller camshaft, hardened pushrods, Weiand intake manifold, and Holley Street Brawler 600 cfm carburetor. A Tremec five-speed manual transmission sends power to a limited-slip differential taken from a 1983 RX-7 GS LE. The car rides on AT Italia 15-inch wheels with Continental Extreme Contact Sport 205/50 tires covering front disc brakes and rear drum brakes. Issues include rock chips, rust near roof panel, and dents on hood and quarter-panel.

Source: Bring a Trailer