Stian Hafsengen and his wild Ford Fiesta visited Målselv, Norway for the Norges Råeste Bakkeløp event. Even with the rainy conditions, he finished the hillcimb with the quickest time of 1:42.68. Stian’s race car is powered by a turbocharged Volvo inline-five, Sellholm sequential transmission, and 4WD drivetrain. The motor is capable of 1000+ horsepower and 1100+ Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque.

Source: Stian Hafsengen FB page and Norges Råeste Bakkeløp FB page