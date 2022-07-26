Fiat Seicento with a Turbo 1.4 L T-Jet

This Fiat Seicento arrived at TRS Racing to fix poorly performed modifications from another company. They corrected the issues with a lot of custom parts and work. The car is now powered by a turbocharged 1.4 L T-Jet inline-four making 332 hp and 366 Nm (269 lb-ft) of torque. It features 520 cc injectors, Subaru TD05H turbocharger, and Ecumaster EMU ECU. The company fabricated a custom intake, intercooler, exhaust manifold, and exhaust. Power is sent to the front wheels through a Fiat C510 five-speed manual transmission with a custom six puck clutch and custom axles made by TRS Racing. The car rides on a Bilstein shocks and Eibach springs with 15-inch wheels covering 284 mm ventilated disc brakes in front and 240 mm disc brakes in rear. TRS Racing completed the project by installing a roll cage and making a custom front bumper.

Source: TRS Racing FB page