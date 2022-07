Last year we shared the wild Liberty Walk Nissan S15 built for Formula Drift Japan. It was built by TCP-Magic Japan with a twin-turbo 2.6 L “26B” four-rotor making 1200 hp and 961 Nm (708 lb-ft) of torque. The drivetrain features a Holinger SG3 six-speed sequential transmission and RTS Winters quick-change rear end. This year the Liberty Walk team visited Goodwood Festival of Speed and put on a good show.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos