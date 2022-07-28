1970 Charger with a 572 ci HEMI V8

This 1970 Charger is the creation of Miranda Built in Boynton Beach, Florida. In the engine bay sits a 572 ci Gen 2 HEMI V8 producing 660 horsepower and 730 lb-ft of torque. A Rossler 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission sends power to a 8.75-inch rear end with an Eaton Truetrac limited-slip differential. The Charger rides on RideTech Shockwave air suspension with power steering rack and four-wheel disc brakes behind a set of Schott F-10 wheels. The exterior features a custom grill and door handles, smoothed and tucked bumpers, and custom taillights.

Source: Miranda Built and AccuAir Suspension