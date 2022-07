Jordan Martin sent his 2013 Dodge Viper GTS to Nth Moto for a few upgrades. While there it received Nth Moto’s twin-turbo 9.0 L V10 package featuring their Zenith Series twin-turbo system, billet intake manifold, billet intercooler, and dry sump system. Nth Moto also installed a 6XD six-speed sequential transmission. On their dyno the V10 produced 2579 horsepower to the hubs on One Ethanol R fuel and a Motec M190 ECU. The engine also made 1500+ whp on 93 octane fuel.

Source: Nth Moto