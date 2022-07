This 1971 Volkswagen Type 3 Fastback is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Tracy, California. The car originally came with an air-cooled 1.6 flat-four and three-speed automatic transaxle. It is now powered by a 2.5 L Subaru EJ25 flat-four and four-speed manual transaxle. The car rides on a lowered front suspension, rear sway bar, and four-wheel disc brakes behind 15-inch wheels with Continental ControlContact 185/65 tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer