Travis Pastrana’s 1983 Subaru GL Wagon with a 862 hp Turbo Boxer

Vermont SportsCar (VSC) designs and fabricates rally and rallycross race cars at their company in Milton, Vermont. They also manage the factory team for Subaru of America and their own Nitro rallycross team with Travis Pastrana. So when Subaru of America needed a new Gymkhana vehicle, they tasked VSC to transform a 1983 Subaru GL wagon into the “Family Huckster“.

The unique car is powered by a turbocharged 2.3 L Subaru Boxer flat-four built by VSC. The motor features their billet block and head, dry sump, VSC intake and exhaust manifold, DLC coated camshafts, sodium-cooled valves, Garrett turbocharger, and VSC anti-lag system. The combo produces 862 bhp and 664 lb-ft torque with a Cosworth MQ12DI ECU.

VSC paired the motor with a SADEV six-speed sequential transmission and Tilton triple-plate carbon clutch. Power is then sent to a VSC front differential and SADEV rear differential.

The wagon’s suspension features Reiger competition coilovers and VSC’s control arms, hubs, and spindles. VSC also installed a custom motorsport steering rack with a 11:1 ratio. Braking is handled by a set off AP Racing calipers with 343 mm rotors behind KMC custom 18×8.5-inch wheels.

VSC reduced the car’s weight to 2777 lbs (1260 kg) thanks to extensive use of composites. They fabricated a custom carbon fiber widebody with Polycarbonate windshield and windows. They also made a flat floor, skid plate, and rear diffuser out of carbon fiber. One very unique feature is the active aerodynamics featuring front and rear fender wings and a large rear wing.

Inside you find a set of Recaro ProRacer SPG seats with HANS and Schroth Enduro harnesses. VSC also installed a carbon fiber dash, door cards, and footplate. Information is relayed on a Cosworth digital display and Motec vehicle-status display.

Travis drove the car at Goodwood Festival of Speed and took 5th behind some crazy race cars.

Listen to Mike Musto interview William Stokes who is the Motorsports Manager of Subaru of America about the development of the Family Huckster.

Source: Vermont SportsCar, Vermont SportsCar FB page, The Hemmings Hot Rod BBQ, 19Bozzy92, and photos by Luke Munnell