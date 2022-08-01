1970 Datsun 510 with a VG30E V6

This 1970 Datsun 510 is for sale on Bring a Trailer in San Diego, California. Under the hood sits a 3.0 L VG30E V6 and five-speed manual transmission from a Nissan 200SX SE paired with a R20 rear end. The car rides on lowered suspension and Rota Grid 15-inch wheels with Yokohama Advan Fleva 195/50 tires. It stops thanks to Nissan 280ZX front disc brakes and Datsun 240Z rear drum brakes. The interior features a Grant GT steering wheel, Honda Prelude seats, and a roll bar. Issues include inner headlights not working and turn signal arm does not return to neutral after making a turn.

Source: Bring a Trailer