1957 Land Rover with a 434 hp Mercedes OM605 Diesel Inline-Five Build Series

Luke Dale spent six weeks building his 1957 Land Rover Series 1 for the Ultimate Callout Challenge UK which is only for Land Rover vehicles. Since Luke’s business Diesel Pump UK specializes in Mercedes OM60x diesel engines, he chose to power his Land Rover with a 2.5 L Mercedes OM605 diesel inline-five. He built the motor with Diesel Pump UK’s H-beam rods, injector pump, billet intake and exhaust manifolds, and BorgWarner S200 turbocharger. At the event the inline-five made 434 horsepower. You can watch the full four-part build series below.

Source: Diesel Pump UK