Lexus RC F with a 1200 hp 2JZ-GTE

Ahmad Daham’s previous Lexus RC F drift car was powered by a supercharged 5.7 L 3UZ V8. Two years ago he set out to build another RC F that would be even more unique.

This time around Ahmad chose a turbocharged 2JZ-GTE inline-six. The inline-six features CP forged pistons, Brian Crower H-beam rods and lightweight crank, and Titan dry sump system. On top sits a CNC-ported head with Brian Crower 272 camshafts, Hypertune intake manifold, and flanked by a Garrett GTX3584RS turbocharger. It produces 1200 hp and 1464 Nm (1079 lb-ft).

The motor is paired with a Samsonas RS90 five-speed sequential transmission and sends power through a carbon fiber driveshaft to a Winters quick-change rear end. From there carbon fiber axles connect to the factory RC F hubs.

The car rides on a FIGS Engineering full suspension with BC Racing three-way adjustable coilovers. Stopping is handled by Wilwood six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes behind a set of Rays 57CR wheels (18×9.5, 19×10.5).

Ahmad lowered the car’s weight to 2822 lb thanks to a full carbon kevlar Rocket Bunny body. You can read more about the car in Toyo Tires’ article.

Source: Ahmad Daham FB page, Toyo Tires, and Matty B727