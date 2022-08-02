Ford Fairmont Wagon with a Coyote V8

Tim Donathen enjoys racing his 1978 Ford Fairmont Wagon in NMRA Coyote Stock class. Under the fiberglass hood sits a sealed 5.0 L Coyote V8 (Gen 3) crate motor rated at 460 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain features a G-Force G101 four-speed manual transmission and Team Z 9-inch rear end. The wagon rides on Team Z front and rear suspension with TBM brakes. Tim’s best time with the Fairmont is a 9.85 sec at 135 mph. Listen to Tim race the car and discuss it with Evan Smith in the video below. You can also read more details about the Fairmont Race Pages.

Source: REVan Evan and Race Pages