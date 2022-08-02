1976 BMW 1502 with a Honda F20C

This 1976 BMW 1502 originally came with a 1573 cc M10 inline-four making around 74 hp (55 kW). It is now powered by a 2.0 L F20C inline-four making 240 hp thanks to Jenvey throttle bodies and a DTA S60 Pro ECU. A S2000 six-speed manual transmission sends power to a limited-slip differential with larger axles. The car rides on an adjustable suspension with Opel Corsa C electric power steering and BBS-style wheels. The interior features Recaro N seats behind a OMP quick-release steering wheel and Stack gauge display. The car is for sale on Car & Classic located in Hemel Hempstead, UK.

Source: Car & Classic and eBay.co.uk via Carscoops