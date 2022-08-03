Lexus IS200 with a turbo 1.5JZ inline-six

This Lexus IS200 visited Łozowski Motorsport in Poland for powertrain upgrades. The company built and installed a turbocharged 3.0 L Toyota “1.5JZ” inline-six. The motor features a 1JZ head with Brian Crower 264 camshafts and a 2JZ block with forged pistons and rods. It is flanked by a single BorgWarner S369 turbocharger and controlled by a Ecumaster Classic ECU. A PMC Motorsport adapter mates the motor to a BMW ZF 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission which is running on a TurboLamik TCU.

Source: Łozowski Motorsport FB page via PMC Motorsport FB page