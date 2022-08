SMC Motorsport sent their Ford Escort Mk2 to CMS Performance in Seaford, VIC, Australia for a dyno tune. The car is powered by a turbocharged Cosworth YB inline-four paired with a straight-cut dog box. On the dyno the engine made 475 hp (354 kW) and 378 lb-ft (513 Nm) of torque to the wheels on 2 bar (29 psi) of boost and E85 fuel.

Source: CMS Performance FB page and SMC Motorsport