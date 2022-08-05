1986 Grand Wagoneer with a 5.7 L Hemi V8

This 1986 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The SUV is powered by a 5.7 L Hemi V8 from a 2007 Jeep Commander. These motor makes around 330 hp and 370 lb-ft of torque in factory spec. A five-speed automatic transmission and dual-range transfer case sends power to 2007 Jeep Commander axles. The SUV rides on a 2007 Jeep Commander suspension with Moog adjustable upper ball joints and Augment Wheel Company 17-inch wheels with Diamondback whitewall tires. The interior features tan leather and cloth upholstery, Dakota Digital gauges, and power windows, locks, and seats.

Source: Bring a Trailer