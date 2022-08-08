1966 Sunbeam Minx with a Honda F20C

This 1966 Sunbeam Minx is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Hillsboro, Oregon. The car is powered by a 2.0 L F20C inline-four from a 2003 Honda S2000. The motor features a Griffin aluminum radiator, 2.5-inch exhaust, and AEM Infinity 506 ECU. Behind the motor sits an S2000 six-speed manual with an Exedy clutch sending power to a Dana 44 rear end with a Trac-Lok LSD and 3.73 gears. The suspension features a Triumph TR7/8 manual steering rack and triangulated four-link rear suspension. Behind the American Racing 200S wheels (17×7, 17×8) are S2000 disc brakes front and back. Inside are a pair of Procar Rally seats and upholstery by Classic Cars of Hillsboro, Oregon. Behind the steering wheel are Series V Minx gauges receiving signals from a hidden Acura RSX Type S gauge cluster.

Source: Bring a Trailer