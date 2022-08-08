1966 Corolla with a 1UZ V8

Mike Ledgerwood’s 1966 Toyota Corolla KE10 was built for burnouts. The car originally went to Two Six Installation and Fabrication for a custom firewall, motor mounts, and power steering rack conversion. This allowed the engine bay to hold a 4.0 L Toyota 1UZ-FE V8. The motor features ported heads, Kelford camshafts, upgraded valvetrain, custom headers, and dry sump system. It produces 430 whp on methanol and 510 whp on methanol and nitrous thanks tuning by P.A.D Racing. An adapter plate allows the V8 to run a Powerglide two-speed transmission. A custom driveshaft sends power to a shortened Hilux rear end with a welded diff. You can read more about the car in The Motorhood’s article.

Source: Nrcotk FB page and kazzda