BMW E30 with a 4.9 L S62 V8

This BMW E30 316i originally came with a 1.6 L M40 inline-four making 98 hp (73 kW). It is now powered by a 4.9 L S62 from an E39 M5 making 400 horsepower. Other upgrades include an E34 M5 radiator, Bosch 044 fuel pump, and stainless steel exhaust. The motor is paired with a five-speed manual transmission from a E39 M5 with a CCC Motorsport clutch and a limited-slip differential with 2.93 gears. The car rides on H&R coilovers and stops thanks to E46 M3 325×28 mm rotors with Brembo four-piston calipers in front and E32 750i 294×18 mm disc brakes in back.

Source: eBay.de via Unique Cars for Sale FB page