2001 Viper with a Supercharged Redeye V8

Throtl are participating in the Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match at Roadkill Nights 2022. All teams taking part in the challenge receive a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcrate Redeye V8 making 807 hp and 717 lb-ft of torque and an ECU. The guys at Throtl chose to swap the motor into a 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10. So out went the Viper’s 8.0 L V10 and T56 six-speed manual transmission and in went the Redeye Hellcrate and a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission. They also installed a host of other goodies including Penske Racing coilovers, Wilwood brakes, and American Racing wheels. Watch the team test the car at Barona Dragstrip in the video below or watch the build series here.

Source: Throtl