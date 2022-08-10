Mazda RX-3 with a Turbo 13B Two-Rotor

Troy Dumbrell’s Mazda RX-3 “PACRX3” was built by PAC Performance in Revesby, NSW, Australia. In the engine bay sits one of PAC Performance’s turbocharged 13B bridgeport two-rotors. It produces 600+ horsepower to the wheels thanks to a Garrett GTX42 turbocharger and Motec M130 ECU. The 13B is paired with a C4 three-speed automatic transmission, 3-inch driveshaft, and PAC Performance 9-inch rear end. The interior features Tillett carbon fiber seats, Momo steering wheel, Motec digital display, paddle shifters, and a roll cage. Troy went 9.046 sec at 149.18 mph while attending the Grudge Kings event at Sydney Dragway.

Source: PAC Performance FB page