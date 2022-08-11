1985 Fairlane with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six

This 1985 Ford Fairlane LTD originally came with a 4.1 L inline-six and three-speed automatic transmission. It is now powered by a turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six and M93LE four-speed automatic transmission from a Ford Falcon (BF) sitting on Castlemaine Rod Shop mounts and crossmember. The Barra motor features a FG turbocharger, intake manifold, exhaust manifold, and injectors. It also uses a Plazmaman water-to-air intercooler, XG radiator, and 3-inch exhaust. The motor produces 240 kW (321 hp) to the wheels through a Ford E-series rear end with 3.46 gears and a limited-slip differential.

Source: Grays