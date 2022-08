Reed Windmiller’s 1967 Silver Line boat called “BoatsWagen” originally came with a 3.7 L Mercruiser inline-four. After the motor started having issues he decided to swap it for a 2.8 L VR6 from a 1995 VW GTI. The VR6 features a Mk5 R32 oil pan, factory ECU, custom engine mount, and custom billet output drive adapter. Listen to Reed explain how he built the boat in the video below or view the build thread.

Source: Deutsche Auto Parts