Electric Acura NSX

Rich Rebuilds interview Jeff at @red_goes_green about his very unique 1994 Acura NSX. He explained to Rich that the previous owner had installed a turbocharged Honda K-series inline-four. Jeff purchased the car without the Honda powertrain. He proceeded to install a Tesla Model S large drive unit. This required custom mounts, notched subframe, and turning the drive unit around. At first (during interview) it was running on a 2006 Toyota Prius Hybrid 1.6 kWh battery pack. It’s now running a Chrysler Pacifica 16 kWh battery pack with plans on swapping to a Nissan Leaf battery pack.

Source: Rich Rebuilds via TheDrive