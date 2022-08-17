1991 Chevy 454SS with a Twin-Turbo V8

The Banks Power “Rat Rod” made it’s debut at the 2005 Hot Rod Power Tour. The project started in the company’s Race Shop with a 1991 Chevrolet 454SS powered by a 7.4 L V8 making 230 hp (172 kW) and 280 lb-ft of torque. They swapped the big-block V8 with a twin-turbo 366 ci (6.0 L) V8 built by Banks Power. It features a Dart block, forged pistons and rods, ported head, and Comp solid roller camshaft. The small-block V8 produced 825 hp and 695 lb-ft of torque on 91 octane fuel and 12 psi of boost or 1115 hp and 905 lb-ft of torque on 100 octane fuel and 20 psi of boost. A Richmond six-speed manual transmission and GM 14-bolt rear end with a Detroit Locker and 3.73 gear completed the powertrain. A 2013 Diesel Power article stated Banks Power were installing a Duramax V8. We could not find an update on the conversion.

Source: Banks Power