Polonez Caro with a Turbo C20NE

This Polonez Caro 1.6 GLE came from the factory with a 1.6 L inline-four. The motor produces 75-80 hp (56-60 kW) and 89-92 lb-ft (121-125 Nm) of torque in factory spec. Eventually that was replaced by a turbocharged 2.0 L C20NE inline-four featuring 440 cc injectors, custom exhaust header, and a TD04HL-16T turbocharger. The combo produced 248 hp (182 kW) and 241 lb-ft (327 Nm) of torque. The swap resulted in a weight bias of 54/46 and total weight of 2407 lb (1092 kg).

Source: Polonez Caro c20ne by Śmiały FB page via Piotr