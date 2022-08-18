1972 Porsche 914 with a Turbo Subaru EJ257

This 1972 Porsche 914 is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Portland, Oregon. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L EJ257 flat-four from a 2013 Subaru WRX STI. It features forged pistons and rods, ARP head studs, aftermarket Garrett turbocharger, Frozen Boost air-to-water intercooler, custom exhaust, and Omintek ECU. Behind the motor sits a five-speed manual transaxle with a LSD, Pacific Customs axles, and 930 Turbo CV joints. The car features a chassis reinforcement kit with a 911 front crossmember and Bilstein rear shocks and 911 torsion bars. A set of Rota 17-inch wheels with Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus tires cover Boxster disc brakes.

Source: Bring a Trailer