Porsche Boxster with a Toyota 1UZ V8

This Porsche 986 Boxster was built by Adam at AMT Machine Shop in Richmond, BC, Canada. The sports car is no longer powered by a M96 flat-six. Thanks to Adam’s work it now sports a 4.0 L Toyota 1UZ-FE V8. The motor sits on a custom tubular subframe surrounded by a custom removable firewall and cover. An adapter allows the 1UZ V8 to bolt to the Boxster five-speed manual transaxle. Adam also retained power steering and AC. The interior received a set of Recaro seats and Momo steering wheel.

Source: @adamturbo1 and Motor