Custom Mitsubishi Airtek with a 1200 hp Supercharged Chevy V8

Team-1320 competes in the Street Eliminator class with their custom 2003 Mitsubishi Airtek built by Webster Race Engineering (WRE). The company built the car a SFI-spec chromoly chassis with a Strange front suspension and WRE four-link rear suspension. In the engine bay sits a supercharged Chevy small-block V8 built by Williams Bros Racing covered by a custom cowl hood. ShiftLightTV reports the motor produces 1,200+ hp and 1,110 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain uses a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and 9-inch rear end. Watch the team compete at Santa Pod Raceway and go 9.78 sec at 157.4 mph.

Source: Team-1320, ShiftLightTV, and Webster Race Engineering FB page