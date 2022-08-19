Nissan Micra with a Twin-Charged Inline-Four

Eden Young at GizFab built a 1995 Nissan Micra K11 to compete in UK Time Attack series. The car is powered by a twin-charged 1.5 L QG15DE inline-four mated to a 70A (QG18DE) manual transmission. The motor features stock internals, Eaton M62 Supercharger, Garrett GBC22-350 turbocharger, GizFab exhaust header, and Haltech Elite 1500 ECU. It made 220 hp and 190 lb-ft of torque on 15 psi of boost on only the turbocharger. The car weighs 825 kg (1818 lb) thanks to a carbon fiber hood, roof, fenders, and wing. The car rides on GizFab coilovers and Nankang AR-1s 225/45-15 tires with Wilwood four-piston front brakes.

Source: @gizfab and Planet Haltech FB group