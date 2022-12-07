Holden Torana with a 1700+ hp Turbo 2JZ

Spot On Performance built this 1971 Holden LC Torana at their company in Slacks Creek, QLD, Australia to drag race. The team recently set a personal best of 6.992 sec at 205.7 mph in the quarter-mile.

The car is powered by a turbocharged Toyota 2JZ-GTE inline-six making 1719 hp to the hubs. StreetMachine states the motor uses CP forged pistons, Carrillo Pro H-beam rods, Barnes 5-stage pump, Ross Performance dry sump pan, and Garrett GTX45 turbocharger. The motor is topped with a ported head, Kelford 290-degree camshafts, and Pro-Jay billet intake manifold. Fuel is fed by six Siemens 2400 cc injectors and six 1000 cc injectors from a Enderle 110 mechanical pump.

Behind the motor is an Elite Automatics Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and McDonald Brothers 9-inch rear end with Race Products 35-spline axles. The Torana rides on a ProFab tubular front with Strange coilovers and a McDonald Brothers 4-link rear suspension with Menscer Motorsports coilovers. You can view more photos of the project in the Facebook build album.

Source: Spot On Peroformance and StreetMachine