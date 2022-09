This custom 1969 Chevrolet C40 truck was built on a 1.5-ton chassis with four-wheel disc brakes. It is powered by a 6.0 L LSx V8 paired with a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission. An electronically controlled transfer case sends power to a Dana 44 front axle and a rear axle with an Eaton G80 locking rear diff. The truck rides on Hardcore 22×12 wheels with AMP 40×15.5-inch tires.

Source: GM Authority and Barrett-Jackson