Audi RS3 with a 1138 hp Turbo VR6

George and Stav at Malaka Motorsports built their Audi RS3 with a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6. It features a DP Engine Parts forged pistons and rods, Turbo Impressions block girdle, Ferrea valvetrain, HST exhaust manifold and custom CAT camshafts, modified 034 MotorSport intake manifold, and Garrett G42-1450 79 mm turbocharger. The engine is fed E85 fuel through 2150 cc FIC injectors from three Hellcat pumps controlled by a Syvecs S7 Plus ECU and StavBuilt custom wiring harness. The motor is paired with a DQ500 seven-speed transmission upgraded with DCT billet flywheel and HD1400 clutch kit. Malaka Motorsports put the RS3 on the dyno where it made 1138 hp and 807 lb-ft of torque at the hubs on 50 psi of boost thanks to Stijn Jacobs from Four Stroke Performance tune.

Source: Malaka Motorsports FB page