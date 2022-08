This Toyota Hilux Revo truck originally came with a 2.4 L 2GD-FTV inline-four produced 148 hp (110 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). The truck was sent to Buntawee Service in Thailand for a powertrain swap. The company replaced the factory engine and transmission with a 4.3 L 3UZ-FE V8 and a A76xx six-speed automatic transmission. The upgrade now produces 290-300 hp (216-224 kW) and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) of torque.

Source: Buntaweeservice FB page