Land Rover Discovery with a Turbo Ford Barra

All Sports Automotive built this Land Rover Discovery 1 at their company in Forrestdale, WA, Australia. The SUV is powered by a turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six making 420 hp and 990 Nm (730 lb-ft) of torque on 8 psi of boost. It was built with CP forged pistons, Spool rods, Crow Cams valve springs, billet oil pump gears, Plazmaman Pro intercooler, and Precision 6466 turbocharger. The fuel system uses a Raceworks fuel rail with 1000 cc injectors and a Walbro 525 E85 pump in a 90 liter stainless steel tank. The drivetrain features a ZF 6HP26 six-speed manual transmission, LT230 transfer case with an adapter, and Detroit locking rear differential. The Discovery rides on Terrafirma Pro Sport shocks and control arms, heavy duty trailing arms, Tough Dog adjustable Panhard bar, and vented disc brakes.

Source: Planet Haltech FB group