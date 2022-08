The Lamborghini Espada originally came from the factory with a 3.9 L V12. This 1970 Espada gave up its V12 in the 80’s for a 5.7 L Chevy V8. Behind the motor is a BorgWarner five-speed manual transmission sending power to the factory differential. The 15-inch wheels hold Falken Ziex 215/65 tires covering Girling disc brakes in front and rear. The exterior features polished stainless steel bumpers, Vitaloni side mirrors, and Azzurro Metallizzato paint.

Source: Bring a Trailer