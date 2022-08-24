1982 Mercedes 280 SL with a 540 ci Chevy V8

This 1982 Mercedes 280 SL is a drag racing sleeper. Under the modified hood sits a Keith Black 540 ci Chevy big-block V8 producing 811 horsepower. It features an aluminum block, JE 12:1 pistons, Carrillo rods, Crane roller camshaft, Mellins wet sump system, and Hooker headers. On top sits Brodix ported heads with Manley valves, and four Weber carburetors. An ATI automatic transmission with a 2500 rpm stall converter sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.90 gears and Mark Williams axles. The car rides on a full tubular chassis with JFZ control arms, Chassis Engineering 4-link rear suspension, and Wilwood 11-inc disc brakes front and back. The car’s best quarter-mile is 11.89 sec at 125 mph on street tires and 10.25 sec at 135 mph on slicks.

Source: Craigslist and eBay