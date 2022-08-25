1999 Land Rover Discovery with a 2.8 L Cummins inline-four

Heritage Driven built this 1999 Land Rover Discovery at their company in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It’s powered by a 2.8 L Cummins R2.8 diesel inline-four paired with a 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission thanks to a Axis Industries adapter and PCS TCM-2650 transmission controller. From there power is routed through a Land Rover LT230 transfer case using a RW Performance Engineering adapter to axles with 3.54 gearing. The SUV rides on Terrafirma 2-inch springs with Fox shocks and a set of Pro Comp Xtreme Alloys Series wheels with Toyo RT tires (265/15-R17). More details can be seen at Cummins.

Source: Cummins