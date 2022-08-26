Jeep 6×6 with a Supercharged 415 ci V8

Bruiser Conversions built this wild 2018 Jeep JK 6×6 at their company in Clearwater, Florida. The Jeep is powered by a 415 ci LSx V8 boosted by a Kenne Bell Mammoth supercharger and stainless steel exhaust. The 6×6 drivetrain consists of a NAG1 automatic transmission and Atlas twin-stick transfer case. Power is sent to both a Dana 60 front axle with an Eaton E-locker diff and Differential Engineering custom 9-inch rear axles. It rides on a JPEC suspension with Fox shocks and Hutchinson Beadlock 17-inch wheels with Toyo Open Country M/T 40×13.50 tires.

Source: Bruiser Conversions (project page)