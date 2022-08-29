1972 Alfa Romeo GTV with a 3.0 L V6

This 1972 Alfa Romeo GTV is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Fullerton, California. In the engine bay sits a 3.0 L Busso V6 installed by Alfa Performance Connection of Orange, California in 2018. Power is sent through a five-speed manual transmission to a differential with 4.10 gears. The car’s suspension features Koni adjustable shocks, Ward & Dean lowering springs and sway bars. A set of Cromodora 14-inch wheels with Pirelli P4 185/70 tires cover disc brakes in front and back.

Source: Bring a Trailer